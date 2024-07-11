Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.78

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.78, with a volume of 4497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

