Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.90. 125,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 414,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,850 shares of company stock worth $2,795,188 in the last three months. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

