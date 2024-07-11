Dynex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $982,007.52 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and $982,007.52 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,473,642 coins and its circulating supply is 92,476,583 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,429,606.55069914. The last known price of Dynex is 0.55699052 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $753,040.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

