Eight Capital Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.74. 4,246,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,250. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.34.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.