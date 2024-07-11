Eight Capital Cuts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$15.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.
Solaris Resources Stock Down 1.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
