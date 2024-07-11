Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.42

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.42 and last traded at $146.32, with a volume of 192584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

