Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $47,927,061.42 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $939.98 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $945.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $841.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

