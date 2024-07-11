Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $926.38. 1,378,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,321. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $945.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $880.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $841.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

