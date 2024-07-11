Embree Financial Group Boosts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 205,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. 248,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

