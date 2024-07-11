Embree Financial Group Buys Shares of 1,256 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 134,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.