Embree Financial Group Buys Shares of 1,433 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $135.61. 605,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,690. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

