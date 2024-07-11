Embree Financial Group Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,314. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.