Embree Financial Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Embree Financial Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.97. 395,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $607.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.