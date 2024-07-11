Embree Financial Group Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 80,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 141,151 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 213,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,511,000.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,446. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

