Embree Financial Group Has $458,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Embree Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.45. 1,960,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,392. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

