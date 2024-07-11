Embree Financial Group Sells 18,015 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group owned about 1.12% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

