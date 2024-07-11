Embree Financial Group Sells 749 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,409 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.