EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading 0.2% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.56. 8,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$288.00 million, a PE ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. Analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2488647 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

EMX Royalty Company Profile

In other EMX Royalty news, Director David Johnson sold 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$166,219.02. Insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.