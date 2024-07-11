Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,877 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Enovix worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 3,753,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

