Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Sells $3,803,197.72 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entegris Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $143.77 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

