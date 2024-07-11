Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 11th (ALB, ANF, CCU, CHUY, DBD, DRI, EVO, GPK, IBKR, INVZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 11th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $321.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.

