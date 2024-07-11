EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.00 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $112.00 million and $1.00 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

