Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 18,053 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Data I/O worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 5,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Data I/O Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

