Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 575,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.