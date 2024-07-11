Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.36 Million in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,781,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYRG stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

