Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 57,333 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. 684,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,452. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

