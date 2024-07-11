Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 221 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 104,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 3,589,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,733,236. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

