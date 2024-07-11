Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 485 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $551.38. 244,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.