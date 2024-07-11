Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 480,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

