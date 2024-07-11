Essex LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,254. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $565.36. The stock has a market cap of $482.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.