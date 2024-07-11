ETHPoW Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $243.08 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $243.08 million and $5.57 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.28917879 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,454,788.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.