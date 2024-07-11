Evercore ISI Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $8.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,279 shares of company stock valued at $58,742. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $8,780,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.