Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 295,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,211,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

