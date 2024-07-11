Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,877,000 after purchasing an additional 212,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 1,379,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

