Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.