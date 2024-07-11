F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.39

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 563110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

F.N.B. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 400,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in F.N.B. by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 256,355 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

