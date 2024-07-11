Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 29,200.0% in June

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 29,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

CPPKF remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

