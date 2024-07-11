Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 29,200.0% in June

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 29,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
CPPKF remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.68.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 4 Must-Have Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Miss Out: This Lithium Stock Is Poised for Major Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.