Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 583,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,907. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

