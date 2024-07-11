FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 72.6% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

