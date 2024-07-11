FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FERG traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.94. 481,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

