FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,528 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 10,288,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,275,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

