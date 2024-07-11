FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

