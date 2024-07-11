FDx Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,795,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

