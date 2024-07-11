FDx Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,160. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.