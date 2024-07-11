FDx Advisors Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.69. 36,891,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,871,441. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

