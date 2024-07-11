FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.46. 271,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.