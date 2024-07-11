FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $431,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

monday.com Trading Down 0.1 %

MNDY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.26. 244,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,728. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.41, a P/E/G ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.67.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.