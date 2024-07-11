FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.0 %

WST traded up $9.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.05. 151,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.13 and a 200 day moving average of $358.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

