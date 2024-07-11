FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. 990,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,099. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

