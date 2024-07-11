FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 60,698 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,698 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

